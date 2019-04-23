Father dies, sons in critical condition, after emergency at Winnipeg pool

The family had just moved into the Courts of St. James complex with the pool only 20 days before.

A father has died after he and his two sons were pulled from a swimming pool at a Winnipeg apartment complex.

Ram Nivash Misra, 38, died in hospital Monday night, said Ajay Pandey, president of the Hindu Society of Manitoba.

Misra’s sons, Aaram, 10, and Shreyaan, 11, remain in critical condition.

“They are not doing good. They are in very, very critical condition,” Pandey said.

READ MORE: ‘He was very close to being gone’: Kootenay teens rescue fisherman from raging river

Paramedics were called to the pool in the city’s west end Sunday. Pandey said he doesn’t know what happened in the water but called it a tragic accident.

A witness described Misra and the two boys being rushed out of the building on stretchers while paramedics performed CPR.

The father, originally from India, moved to Winnipeg about seven months ago to work at Canada Life. His family joined him a month ago.

Pandey said they moved into an apartment in the Courts of St. James complex with the pool only 20 days before.

“(His wife’s) whole world collapsed in minutes,” he said.

READ MORE: Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Members of the Hindu community are raising funds for the family, Pandey said, and one of Misra’s coworkers has created a GoFundMe page.

“Ram is the sole income earner for his family. They have moved to Winnipeg recently and they do not have any contacts in Winnipeg,” the page says. “His wife is trying to cope up from the shocking incident that occurred to her family.”

The property management company which operates the complex did not provide information on what happened, but Globe Property Management Senior Vice-President Ron Penner has said his thoughts are with the family.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
California woman charged with dumping puppies in trash

Just Posted

$100,000 grant allows Sylvan Lake to address elder abuse

The funds are from the Aging Well in Community Grant and will be distributed over three years

Young Sylvan Lake woman nominated for a Women of Excellence Award

Tatyanna Stoesz, 16, was nominated for the award by her drama teacher at H.J. Cody

Sylvan Lake student crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

14-year-old Hope Cummins raised the most money for charity in her group leading up to the pageant

Bull Arena returns to Eckville first weekend of May

Eckville’s Bull Arena is sanctioned by Bull Riders of Canada

Raffle licence changes ‘disappointing’ for Sylvan Lake’s Jazz at the Lake

Jazz at the Lake no longer qualifies for a raffle licence due to unannounced changes

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

Robbery in Leduc County estimated at $40,000

Leduc RCMP investigate break and enter and theft of firearms

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Calgary’s public school board responds to Syrian child’s suicide after bullying

Amal Alshteiwi, a newcomer to Canada from Syria, took her own life several weeks ago

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Edmonton highway

Police say both women were thrown from the bike, and the van continued forward, hitting a Nissan Altima

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

New study suggests oilsands greenhouse gas emissions underestimated

New study is the first to use actual field measurements taken from aerial overflights, or top-down measurements

Most Read