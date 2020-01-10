Anthony Joseph Raine is shown in a photo from the Facebook tribute page “R.I.P. Anthony Joseph Raine.” (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook)

Father guilty of manslaughter in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

Anthony Joseph Raine, only 19 months old, was found outside Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017

A man accused in the death of his young son found outside an Edmonton church has been convicted of manslaughter.

Joey Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler’s lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice David Labrenz found Crier guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

READ MORE: Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

Mack was also convicted of manslaughter at her trial, but the Crown is appealing that verdict and asking for a new trial.

She has not yet been sentenced.

The Canadian Press

