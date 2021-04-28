The father of a 17-year-old girl from a southern Alberta town says he’s convinced she died because of COVID-19. (Evert Nelson/AP)

The father of a 17-year-old girl from a southern Alberta town says he’s convinced she died because of COVID-19. (Evert Nelson/AP)

Father of Alberta teen who died says he believes she had a variant of COVID-19

Ron Strate of Magrath says his daughter Sarah was healthy and active when her health suddenly deteriorated Monday

The father of a 17-year-old girl from a southern Alberta town says he’s convinced she died because of COVID-19.

Ron Strate of Magrath says his daughter Sarah was healthy and active when her health deteriorated Monday, and she died soon after arriving at the hospital.

Strate says Alberta Health Services is looking into whether she died due to a variant of COVID-19.

He says Sarah’s death is an example of why Albertans need to take the pandemic seriously.

On Monday, he says students at Sarah’s high school will wear a onesie to commemorate her life because she loved wearing them so much.

Her funeral is next week.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Glaciers getting smaller, faster — especially in North America, study finds
Next story
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

Just Posted

Alberta identified over 1,000 COVID-19 variant of concern cases in the past 24 hours. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer up to 712 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta records additional 1,839 cases of the virus

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
20,721 active cases: Alberta records 2nd highest COVID-19 total in pandemic

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has invoked a state of local emergency to deal with case counts above 1,100

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Town Council approves unchanged municipal tax rate

A drop in property values will result in the average property paying slightly more in property taxes

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday the province is seeing “an unprecedented risk of transmission” of COVID-19. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer surpasses 700 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported an additional 1,539 active cases of the virus

Ecole Mother Teresa School hosted a "drive through" on Wednesday for the school's families. Parents and students drove through the crescent honking their horns and waving to their teachers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Catholic middle school students in Sylvan Lake learning online

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has moved middle school classes online until May 7

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

The father of a 17-year-old girl from a southern Alberta town says he’s convinced she died because of COVID-19. (Evert Nelson/AP)
Father of Alberta teen who died says he believes she had a variant of COVID-19

Ron Strate of Magrath says his daughter Sarah was healthy and active when her health suddenly deteriorated Monday

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants

Feds are being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country

Retail giants like Amazon have done well during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)
Insider CEO to Ponoka chamber: ‘the world is changing’

Artificial intelligence, drone delivery, hybrid services could be the future of retail

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

Billie Johnson, right. (Photo submitted by Jamie Smallboy)
Mother of murder victim calls for more domestic violence support for women

The body of Billie Johnson of Samson Cree Nation was found last week

Most Read