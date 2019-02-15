Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Riya Rajkumar, 11, and Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, are seen in this undated police handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Peel Regional Police)

Police say a father will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 11-year-old daughter after the girl’s body was found in his Brampton, Ont., home.

Peel regional police say Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested near Orillia, Ont., late Thursday after an Amber Alert was issued for his daughter, Riya.

Investigators have said the girl was supposed to be out celebrating her birthday with her father, who she did not live with.

They say the child’s mother went to police on Thursday night alleging Rajkumar, her former boyfriend, had made comments indicating his intention to harm both himself and the girl.

Police say Rajkumar is in police custody and is currently receiving treatment for a medical issue at a trauma centre.

Riya was a fifth-grader at a Mississauga, Ont., school and is being remembered as a well-liked student.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau
Next story
Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

Just Posted

WATCH: Canada Winter Games are finally here

Final leg of torch relay kicked off at Fort Normandeau

Sylvan Lake adds 25 new events to the 2019 line up

Sean Durkin announced 25 new events, in addition to community favourites, are planned for 2019

WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest now over two weekends

Extreme winter conditions resulted in outdoor events being moved to Feb. 23-24

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Red Deer College transforms into Athletes’ Village

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta minor hockey team, slammed for Indigenous dance video, forfeits season

Parents say season was too dangerous to finish because the team has been threatened

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Red Deer man loses car after being caught twice driving with suspended licence

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit ticketed the man in December and on Valentine’s Day

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

Most Read