Alberta Premier Danielle Smith meets with members of the military in Edmonton who are on stand-by to help with the wildfires before she gave an update on the situation in Alberta on Monday May 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return

Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.

The government is warning, however, that a return to hot and dry conditions is expected and that fires can reignite even after several days of light rain.

More than 29,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days.

There were roughly 90 active wildfires burning as of Monday evening, with 25 listed as out of control.

The provincial government has announced one-time payments worth $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child will be available as early as today for those forced to spend at least seven straight days away from home.

Premier Danielle Smith says military personnel will be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Town of Eckville issues fire ban
Next story
Firefighters question Alberta cuts to aerial attack teams as province battles blazes

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Health and Wellness Healing Hub (photo submitted)
Build a planter event to help boost mens mental health

Eckville Town Office (File photo)
Town of Eckville issues fire ban

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Randi Chase and Kjeryn Dakin started the Yellow Butterfly Program in order to help make safe spaces for youth in restaurants where they can find resources. (Photo provided by Randi Chase)
Yellow Butterfly Program held launch event at Bukz Restaurant

Pop-up banner image