FCP candidate Chad Miller says he is the relatable choice for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA

Relatability is important to Freedom Conservative candidate Chad Miller. He says he looks for a MLA who can relate to his experiences and concerns.

That is one reason he decided to run for election in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding, he said. He wants to provide a voice to all the working, blue-collar families out there who have dirt under their finger nails.

“I’m just a blue-collar guy who wants to stand up and give a voice to others like me,” Miller said.

Miller has worked in oil and gas for many years and has advocated for the protection of Alberta’s energy for just as long.

He started a group, Oil Field Dads, which has helped to advocate for those who work in the industry while also getting them jobs where possible.

It was his contacts in this industry, other workers who persuaded him to run for public office.

“I’ve thought about it before, but it wasn’t the right time. I took a poll to see what others thought, and 90 per cent of my group [Oil Field Dads] thought I should do it,” said Miller.

He says the people in Central Alberta, which has many people who work in the oil and gas industry, need someone they can relate to and trust working for them in Edmonton.

Protecting the oil and gas industry and getting the pipeline built is Miller’s top priority, but he says there are other issues that are also affecting Innisfail-Sylvan Lake.

Rural crime in the area is a major concern, one Miller believes stems from the lack of work in the area.

To combat this issues, Miller says rural residents should have the right to protect their property and livestock.

“I am all for gun safety. But, there is a sense of freedom and patriotism to stand your ground and protect your land.”

Miller says he is also a supporter of more and better health care for the residents in his riding.

He says he chooses not to go to the hospital in Red Deer because of wait times and would rather go to Lacombe or Innisfail.

“The Red Deer Regional Hospital is for Red Deer, we need something for those outside of the city,” he said.

Miller said he supports the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service which opened in Sylvan Lake last summer, but believes more is needed.

Ultimately, Miller said he would like to see more urgent care facilities set up in his riding as well as another hospital for Sylvan Lake.

“I believe I have a good chance of representing my constituents, I speak from the heart and I will be your voice,” Miller said.

