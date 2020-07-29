RCMP estimate about 500 people gathered on the weekend near Garrington Bridge along the Red Deer River, in a July 28, 2020 story. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Feces and garbage: Residents of west-central Alberta worried about bush parties

500 gathered at weekend party

SUNDRE, Alta. — RCMP say bush parties on Crown land in west-central Alberta have people who live in the rural area worried about their property and their quality of life.

Mounties estimate about 500 people gathered on the weekend near Garrington Bridge along the Red Deer River.

Police say officers responded to 11 complaints about damaged property, stolen property, uttering threats, fireworks and to one report of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

One RCMP vehicle had a window smashed and Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers were called in when a dead deer was found near the party.

Mounties say the crowd left human feces, toilet paper, garbage, empty alcohol containers, stolen traffic signs, and COVID-19 social- distancing signs that appear to have been taken from nearby Innisfail.

RCMP Sgt. Lori Eiler says Mounties have conducted numerous checkstops to prevent impaired driving and will continue enforcement efforts to maintain safety in the area.

“This is concerning behaviour which has become very unfortunate for people who reside in this area. Their ability to enjoy their homes and their property has obviously been impacted,” Eiler said Tuesday in a release.

“Further to this, RCMP are concerned with the criminal behaviour as well as the health concerns, which are obvious.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

Most Read