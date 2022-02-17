Federal Census represents 9.9 percent decrease in Eckville population

The 2021 Federal Census showed a decrease in Eckville’s population by 9.9 percent from 1,125 in 2016 to 1,014 in 2021. This compares to the provincial average of 4.8 percent and the national average of 5.2 percent, shared Statistics Canada.

“Council looked at the Federal Census for Eckville and we disagree with the numbers. Council also disagreed with the 2016 numbers and Eckville did its own census with different results. Council is considering conducting its own municipal census this time around,” said Eckville mayor Colleen Ebden.

Eckville has a land area of 1.61 square kilometres with a population density of 629.5 people per square kilometre, shared Statistics Canada.

In 2021, 425 out of a total of 472 private dwellings were occupied in Eckville, which represents a drop of 4.1 percent from 2016.

The Lacombe County Municipal District has also seen a population drop of 0.6 percent since the 2016 federal census. According to Statistics Canada, the enumerated population of Lacombe County Municipal District was 10,343 in 2016 which has reduced to 10,283 in 2021.

The land area of Lacombe County is 2,759.12 square kilometres with a population density of 3.7 people per square kilometre, shared Statistics Canada. The website added in 2021 there were 3,973 private dwellings occupied in Lacombe County, which represents a change of 2.2 percent from 2016.