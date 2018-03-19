Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

A federal committee is in Halifax today to hear stories from survivors of human trafficking and people who provide support to victims of what some call a form of modern slavery.

It is the first cross-country stop for the 12 members of the Commons committee, who also plan on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

They are studying the practice of human trafficking in Canada, which involves recruiting, transporting and detaining people for anything from domestic slavery, forced labour to sexual exploitation.

The committee says most of the victims are women and children, controlled by violence or threats of violence, with Indigenous women making up a large percentage of victims.

It plans to look at a national plan to combat human trafficking, services for victims, the prosecution of traffickers and how to protect and support those caught up in it.

Rob Nicholson, the committee’s vice-chairman, says it’s critical to make sure victims receive effective protection in reporting their traffickers.

The Canadian Press

Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

