Federal Conservatives not introducing non-confidence motion against Trudeau

Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will not be introducing a motion of non-confidence against Justin Trudeau despite saying the prime minister has lost the moral authority to govern because of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside.

READ MORE: Scheer says if Trudeau respected his office, he would step aside

But Scheer adds it is up to the Liberal party to determine whether to keep Trudeau as leader.

SNC-Lavalin lost a court bid today to overturn the public prosecutor’s refusal to negotiate an agreement that would see the company avoid a criminal trial.

When asked whether he would have offered the Montreal-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin a deferred prosecution, Scheer responded he would never interfere in a court case.

The Opposition leader was in Manitoba to announce that he would remove the GST from home-heating and home-energy costs if the Conservatives were to win the October election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Tow restriction in Leduc County, QEII
Next story
Canada must do more to help jailed Saudi women: Amnesty International

Just Posted

Grant leads to two new community gardens in Sylvan Lake

The two new gardens will help fill the food bank and library’s Little Free Pantry

Additional child sexual exploitation charges laid against Eckville man

The ICE unit has laid additional charges against Christopher Juneau following an investigation

Alberta Energy Regulator still investigating Sylvan Lake earthquake

AER says they are working with Alberta Geological Survey to determine if fracking is the cause

New event asks Sylvan Lakers to paint the ice

The NexSource Centre’s curling ice will be getting an artistic makeover on March 23.

$14,000 grant to help Catholic school students in Sylvan Lake

RDCRS recently recieved a grant for $14,548 to be used for Sylvan Lake schools

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Ponoka RCMP busy with rural property crime

Last week was a busy one for Ponoka RCMP with several break and enter and theft files

Blackfalds RCMP advising of hazardous driving conditions at QEII Gasoline Alley

Major delays are expected

RCMP/Sheriffs find owner of teddy bear

Officers in Athabasca were able to find the owner thanks to a viral Facebook post

Wetaskiwin woman sought by police for multiple charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for wanted female

UPDATE: Tow restriction in Leduc County, QEII

Motorists advised to avoid driving on the QE2 in central Alberta, Leduc

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Most Read