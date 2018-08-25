Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could cost the federal government as much as $1.9 billion beyond the company’s original construction estimate and take 12 months longer to finish. Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton on Thursday, April 6, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to release its decision next week in a case that combined nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of the Trans Mountain pipeline to be overturned.

The board, Trans Mountain and the federal government defended the project as viable during two weeks of hearings in Vancouver last fall.

First Nations, including the Tsleil-Waututh, argued the federal government did not adequately consult them, although federal lawyers told the hearings extensive consultations were conducted.

Environmental groups and the cities of Vancouver and Burnaby also challenged the project and were supported by the province of British Columbia, which was an intervener in the case.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

READ MORE: Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Alberta was also an intervener and a lawyer for the province said Ottawa’s decision to approve the expansion of the pipeline between Edmonton and Metro Vancouver was based on a broad base of evidence that considered environmental, economic and Indigenous interests.

The federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion to ensure what it calls a vital piece of infrastructure is built.

The Federal Court of Appeal tweeted Friday that the decision would be released next Thursday on its website.

The Canadian Press

