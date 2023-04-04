Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada's "broken child welfare system." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal Court to hear further arguments against government’s use of Emergencies Act

The Federal Court is slated to hear more concerns today about the Liberal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to quell “Freedom Convoy” protests early last year.

Counsel for the Canadian Constitution Foundation and other parties are expected to appear in Ottawa before Justice Richard Mosley on the second day of the three-day hearing.

On Monday, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the government did not clearly spell out proper legal justification for its use of the emergency measures last February.

The government contends the extraordinary steps taken to deal with the emergency situation were targeted, proportional, time limited and compliant with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Public Order Emergency Commission, a mandatory inquiry held last fall, found the government met the very high threshold for using the law.

Now the legal arguments for and against the decision are being heard in a court of law.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Proposed Oyen economic corridor could be routed through Stettler
Next story
Progressive Conservatives win decisive majority in Prince Edward Island

Just Posted

Devin Klumpenhower (left) and Darien Currie (right) have committed to play for the Edmonton Wildcats in the upcoming CJFL season. (photo provided by Jeremy Braitenback)
Two HJ Cody students are joining the Edmonton Wildcats

Four-legged friends roam free with furry friends at the off-leash dog park in Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Smelly situation: Pet parents reminded to clean up after dogs this spring

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors announced Saturday that more than 500,000 drivers will be eligible to upgrade their GDL licence. (Photo courtesy of Government of Alberta)
Alberta Government makes changes to graduated licence program

Pop-up banner image