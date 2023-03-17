The city of Edmonton skyline is shown on Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023. The federal government has announced more than $80 million over five years toward the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Federal government announces $80M for critical drug initiative in Alberta

The federal government has announced more than $80 million over five years toward the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative in Edmonton.

The integrated research, development and manufacturing initiative is led by Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, a not-for-profit organization, in partnership with the University of Alberta.

It is to strengthen Alberta’s biomedical sector and increase the domestic production of critical medicines.

The project is to include a new facility that could produce new and critical medicines, which is touted by both the federal and provincial governments as being the first of its kind in Western Canada.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, which is to be built in Edmonton, is expected to have the capacity to produce 70 million doses annually.

The Alberta government says it provided $5.6 million in 2022 to Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, which allowed it to secure the additional funding from the federal government.

“Alberta has a vibrant and thriving research, development and manufacturing ecosystem to develop and produce a domestic supply of essential pharmaceuticals with potential to reach global markets,” Nate Glubish, minister of technology and innovation, said in a news release.

“I am proud of the Alberta government’s support of these efforts.”

Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, added the federal government hopes to help Canadian innovators strengthen the local supply chain for critical medicines and create good jobs in Alberta.

The funding came as welcome news to both the University of Alberta and Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation.

“This support from the government of Canada and the government of Alberta is an absolute game-changer,” Andrew MacIsaac, CEO of Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, said in a statement.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous-led prospective buyer ‘not going away’ even as Trans Mountain costs spiral
Next story
Police say no warning of violence before teen shot and killed 2 Edmonton officers

Just Posted

Brendan Fraser, winner for best performance by an actor in a leading role, left, and Adrien Morot, winner for best makeup and hairstyling, both for “The Whale,” pose at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Montreal-based designer for “The Whale” Morot says that his first Oscar wouldn’t mean as much if his friend Fraser didn’t come away with some hardware of his own. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Locher
The Sylvan Lake Libraries Film Society is Screening Oscar Winning Movie at Landmark Cinemas

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The RCMP says it has opened an investigation into possible violations of the Security of Information Act concerning recent media reports about alleged foreign interference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Leduc RCMP seek information on Calmar break and enter

Eckville resident Tim Hoven is running as an Independent in the upcoming provincial election. (photo provided by Tim Hoven)
Eckville Area farmer is running as an Independent in upcoming provincial election

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Pop-up banner image