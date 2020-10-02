Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

Federal government blocking provinces from purchasing new COVID tests, Manitoba says

Federal government is allegedly insisting on controlling the supply and allocating shipments to the provinces

The Manitoba government says the federal government is blocking access to new rapid COVID-19 testing devices.

Central Services Minister Reg Helwer says Ottawa is forbidding Abbott Laboratories from selling its new ID Now tests directly to the provinces.

He says the federal government is insisting on controlling the supply and allocating shipments to the provinces.

Health Canada recently approved the ID Now tests, which deliver results in about 15 minutes without having to send the specimen to a lab for processing.

Helwer says Premier Brian Pallister has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to ask that provinces be allowed to buy the tests directly.

Health Canada was not immediately available to respond.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusFederal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wetaskiwin City Council passes temporary COVID-19 face coverings bylaw
Next story
Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Just Posted

Benalto Community Garden looking for support in Scotts Canada contest

Winners of the contest will get $2,500 to be put towards sustainable gardens and green spaces

Hinshaw urges Albertans to get flu shot to aid in fight against COVID-19

173 additional cases of COVID-19

Leslieville man wins $100,000 EXTRA prize

Brad Fraser got his winning ticket at Forhan’s Pharmacy in Eckville

Sylvan Lake offering Community Helpers training to aide in suicide prevention

Chelsey Lambert says talking about mental health and suicide is the best way to help bring awareness

Shell plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs could result in 100s of fewer jobs in Canada

Shell’s presence in Canada was reduced in 2017 when it sold most of its Alberta oilsands assets

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

Wetaskiwin City Council passes temporary COVID-19 face coverings bylaw

Face coverings will only become mandatory when the City reaches 15 active COVID-19 cases.

Hinshaw encourages Albertans to celebrate Halloween

The holiday is safer than most indoor gatherings, she said

Leduc RCMP respond to road rage incident where vehicle pointed firearm at other motorist

Vehicle involved in road rage incident located and three charged.

COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Those who previously booked such reservations will be reimbursed

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

AHS introduces Continuing Care online visitation request tool

Tool part of updated visitation process

Most Read