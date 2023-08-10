Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during a news conference in Longueuil, Que. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has released draft regulations designed to clean Canada’s electricity grid.

The regulations would drive up the cost of energy slightly, but federal officials say that would be offset by the savings expected to come from moving away from fossil fuels.

The government has set a target of making the electricity grid net-zero by 2035, and the regulations released today are meant to help guide the way.

Environment and Climate Change Canada estimates the national average household energy bill will increase by $35 to $61 per year if the regulations are adopted, but only two per cent of that increase will come as a result of the regulations.

Officials who provided a briefing to journalists on the condition they not be named say they expect increases to be offset as people move away from fossil fuels to heat their homes, cook food or power vehicles.

The ministry has been seeking feedback on the regulatory framework for nearly a year and will consult on the draft regulations for 75 days, with a final version expected to be published in January 2025.

