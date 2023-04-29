PSAC workers walk the picket line out front of His Majesty's Canadian Dockyard in Esquimalt, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. The federal government says an offer extended Friday to striking federal workers is final and describes it as fair and competitive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Federal government touts ‘final’ offer to striking public service union as fair

The federal government says the contract proposal extended on Friday to the union representing more than 100,000 striking public servants is its final offer.

The Treasury Board issued a statement Saturday that said the offer to striking Public Service Alliance of Canada workers includes a better wage package and solutions to deal with priorities such as telework and seniority, but offered no further details.

“This is a fair, competitive and reasonable final offer, with wage and non-wage improvements, and we believe that employees should have an opportunity to review the details of it,” the government said.

The comments came as the strike affecting thousands of government and Canada Revenue Agency workers dragged into an eleventh day.

More than 100,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada walked off the job April 19 after the union and government failed to reach new contract deals.

The contracts affect 155,000 federal workers in total but the government deemed about 46,000 of them as essential workers who are not taking part in the job action.

The union issued a statement on Friday confirming it had received the government’s offer but declining further comment, saying only that it had resumed negotiations with the Treasury Board and hoped to continue talks over the weekend.

“We hope to continue bargaining this weekend in order to reach a fair deal for our 120,000 federal public service members,” the union said.

The PSAC contracts expired in 2021.

The government’s last published wage offer was to be backdated to 2021, with a 1.5 per cent increase that year, followed by a 4.5 per cent raise in 2022 and another of three per cent in 2023.

The union initially asked for 13.5 per cent over the term and while it says it has adjusted that ask, it has not said what the new request is.

Aside from pay, other issues described by the government as sticking points earlier this week include the flexibility to work remotely, the reduction of the government’s use of outside contractors and the implementation of seniority rules in the event of layoffs.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada sweeps gold at senior world curling championship
Next story
Varsho, Gausman lead Toronto Blue Jays to 1-0 win over Seattle Mariners

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake passes Advertising Bylaw

Ecole Fox Run school will be hosting the Alberta Fancophone Games from May 12-14. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Ecole Fox Run school is gearing up to host the Alberta Francophone Games

Long-time Red Deer Flying Club member Gary Hillman believes the club has a bright future despite losing its clubhouse. (Photo contributed)
Red Deer Flying Club has high hopes

The Co-operators team won the Sponsor Race portion of the Bed Races during the Lions Family Picnic in the Park, Aug. 13, 2022. The event, which included food, a beer tent, family games and the races was held at Centennial Park in support of Aspire Special Needs. Winning the Family Bed Races were The 5Gs team. Pictured here (from left) Matthew Bagnell, Ella Parkinson, Skylar Murdoch, Priscilla D’Mello (on the bed) and Blake of Co-operators Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial. (Barb Pettie/Sylvan Lake News)
Lion’s Club Family Picnic to run in conjunction with 1913 Days