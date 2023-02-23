A person pushes a stroller past the shelter of an unhoused person in Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023. The federal housing advocate is launching a review of homeless encampments in Canada, calling the situation a human rights crisis fuelled in part by the failure of all levels of government to provide adequate housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Federal housing advocate reviewing ‘human rights crisis’ of homeless encampments

The federal housing advocate is launching a review of homeless encampments in Canada, calling the situation a human rights crisis fuelled in part by the failure of all levels of government to provide adequate housing.

Marie-Josée Houle says the review will collect testimony from people living in encampments along with experts in housing and human rights.

The advocate says she is “very concerned” some governments are not taking necessary steps to protect people experiencing homelessness and calls the dismantlement of camps during winter a serious violation of human rights.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she says there has been a visible rise in encampments across the country as housing becomes increasingly unaffordable and shelters run at maximum capacity.

The advocate’s office has previously called for an end to the policing of encampments and for more funding at all levels of government toward short and long-term housing and support for their residents.

At the end of the review, Houle says she will deliver her findings and recommendations to the federal housing minister.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TransAlta reports $163M Q4 loss, revenue up 40% from year ago
Next story
Judge grants motion by state of Michigan to appeal key decision in Line 5 dispute

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers will take on the Rocky Rams in the in HJHL semi-finals. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Wranglers set to face Rocky Rams in HJHL semi-finals

Shari Britton, with the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank, stands in front of full shelves at the food bank after a shopping trip thanks to donations. Sylvan Lake file photo
Local food bank sees 30 per cent increase in demand in 2022

Stolen property and weapons found at rural property. (RCMP photo)
Ponoka RCMP charge two after executing search warrants

Pictured here are Renshi Ken Sumner and Brooke Moore. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake teen competes in Muay Thai