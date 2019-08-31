Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Surrey on Aug. 30, 2019. (Surrey Board of Trade photo)

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh nominated in Burnaby South riding

Singh declared that the coming election will be all about whose side the federal parties are on

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was nominated Friday night as his party’s candidate for the B.C. riding of Burnaby South in the October federal election.

Surrounded by family, supporters and party members Singh declared that the coming election will be all about whose side the federal parties are on.

He said “rich and powerful companies want to make sure that the Conservatives and Liberals continue to work for them, and Canadians pay the price for that.”

Singh’s platform for the October vote — dubbed a New Deal for People — proposes an additional tax on multi-millionaires and the end of tax loopholes for the super-wealthy.

WATCH: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

He says an NDP government would reinvest that money in people and their public services — including a universal pharmacare plan.

Other key elements of Singh’s strategy include building more housing and capping cell phone and internet bills.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals drop candidate in Montreal riding over comments described as anti-Semitic

Just Posted

Proposed 53 Street Modernization presented to Sylvan Lakers

The project is proposed as part of the Town’s 2020 Capital Budget Program, subject to approval

Sylvan Lake and Area’s 100 Women Who Care donates to local charity

The new Sylvan Lake and Area chapter is hoping to hit the 100 member mark to raise even more

Diffuse Sources of Nutrients in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

A weekly column by the SLWSS team about Sylvan Lake and its impact

Female race car driver breaks into male-dominated field

Male dominated sport attracts girls as well

Town of Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy amend agreement

The change in agreement will help Fogdog gain investors for the No Landfill Facility

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Red Deer Rebels trade with Vancouver

Rebels acquiew 17-year old defenceman Joel Sexsmith and conditional pick

Blackfalds RCMP investigate male with gunshot wounds

Male is in a serious but stable condition

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Alberta man argues medical professionals failed son who died of meningitis

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life

Stampeders activate star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell off 6-game injured list

Backup Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 in the games Bo Levi Mitchell has missed

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

Edmonton landscaper needed time to think, let $60-million lottery win sink in

Bon Truong says he was stunned when he checked his Lotto Max ticket

Most Read