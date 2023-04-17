Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) demonstrate outside the Treasury Board building in Ottawa on Friday, March 31, 2023. Canada's largest federal public service union is expected to announce the next steps in the drawn out contract negotiations with the government, after members voted for a mandate to launch the largest strike against a single employer in Canada's history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don’t reach deal by Tuesday

The country’s largest federal public service union says if a deal isn’t reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike this Wednesday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says some 155,000 employees are prepared to walk off the job, including 35,000 workers from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Mediated contract negotiations between the union and the Treasury Board continued over the weekend in what the union described as the government’s final chance to reach a deal.

Chris Aylward, the union’s national president, said at a news conference Monday morning that some progress has been made — but not enough to call off a strike.

He said CRA workers are also back at the bargaining table Monday and Tuesday after announcing their own separate strike mandate on Apr. 7.

Unless they reach their own deal by Tuesday evening, those workers will strike, too, he said.

“Despite some progress at the bargaining table, our members are frustrated that while negotiations drag on, they continue to fall behind,” said Aylward.

“We’ve already been at the table for nearly two years and these workers can’t wait any longer. That’s why we’re setting a clock on this round of bargaining.”

The biggest sticking point in the talks appears to be pay, with the union calling for raises to keep up with the rising cost of living and historic inflation.

The government offered a roughly two per cent average wage increase each year over a five-year period, while the union has pushed for annual raises of 4.5 per cent for the next three years.

The union also wants to put on the table greater limits on contract work, more anti-racism training and provisions for remote work.

Should the union strike on Wednesday, many federal services, from tax processing to passport renewal, could be affected — with departments and agencies signalling which essential services will continue during a strike and which may be disrupted.

“We want to have an impact on the government. We will try to have as least impact on Canadians as possible,” said Aylward.

Aylward said if they go on strike, federal public servants will be picketing at strategic locations across the country.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Edmonton Oilers hope last year’s long playoff run greases their wheels in 2023

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake and District Archives volunteers Carole Rowland (left) and Inez Gathercole (right), pose with office manager Christina Lust (middle) at their office in the Municipal Government Building. Sylvan Lake News file photo
Sylvan Lake District and Archives receive positive response for online launch

In 2019 members of the Prism Club worked together to paint a Pride crosswalk at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. File Photo
Installment process for non-traditional crosswalks formalized in updated policy

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is holding a mead tasting event in honour of Earth Day. (Contributed photo)
The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is holding a mead tasting for Earth Day

The award-winning comedy “Triangle of Sadness” will be the final film shown by the Sylvan Lake Film Society this season before the society returns in September. Supplied photo
Film Society screening Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness in Sylvan Lake