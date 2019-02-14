Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Feds announce $20 million to reduce diesel use in remote Indigenous communities

This initiative builds on over $700 million already committed to help remote regions

The federal government has announced a $20-million initiative aimed at reducing diesel reliance in remote Indigenous communities but experts say challenges remain.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the initiative is to make sure Indigenous groups have the capacity to develop their own solutions to reduce their dependency on diesel.

This initiative builds on over $700 million already committed to help remote regions get off diesel but Sohi says one of the reasons a number of Indigenous communities still rely on this fuel for electricity and heating is because they are isolated.

A PhD candidate at the University of Waterloo and an expert on remote off-grid communities throughout Canada says he doesn’t think enough money has been spent to get the areas off diesel.

READ MORE: New accord aims to speed up treaties with First Nations

Nicholas Mercer says renewable energy sources are a good financial option in the long-term but it’s difficult for most communities to come up with upfront capital.

Dylan Heerema, a member of the Pembina Institute’s remote communities team, says such projects take time to plan, finance, construct and implement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy
Next story
Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 1.3% in December

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest now over two weekends

Extreme winter conditions resulted in outdoor events being moved to Feb. 23-24

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Ice fishing in style on Sylvan Lake

Eddy McLean turned a camper into a luxurious fishing hut in just three months

‘Vicious’ dog attacks young Sylvan Lake girl

Nearby neighbours came to the aid of the girl who was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon

Plans in motion for this year’s Flags of Remembrance in Sylvan Lake

Al Cameron says the honour plaques are a very important part of the annual ceremony

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Pro-pipeline United We Roll, Official Convoy for Canada departs from Red Deer

Convoy is making four-day journey across Canada to Ottawa

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

Alberta to invest $100 million in artificial intelligence

Notley says funds are on top of $50 million for 3,000 new high-tech post-secondary training spots.

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Most Read