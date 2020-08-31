Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail on October 22, 2019. A federal prosecutor says the disclosure of evidence to defence lawyers has “slowed significantly” in the case of Cameron Jay Ortis, an RCMP member charged with revealing secrets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is looking into allegations the RCMP brushed off warnings about a senior director who was later arrested on national-security charges.

Trudeau made the comments today about a new civil lawsuit that alleges Cameron Jay Ortis engaged in degrading and abusive behaviour towards employees while he was director general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre.

The statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court by three people who worked under Ortis says he belittled them, undermined their value and work, and caused significant distress and mental suffering.

The claim contends that by late September 2016, it had become clear Ortis intended to force out or otherwise remove centre employees and bring in new staff over whom he had greater personal control.

READ MORE: Alleged RCMP secret leaker must live with parents in Abbotsford while on bail

Ortis was arrested Sept. 12 last year for allegedly revealing secrets to an unnamed recipient and planning to give additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

He is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in partner’s shooting death
Next story
Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Just Posted

What you need to know as hunting season begins

As of Sept. 1, bowhunting season begins in Central Alberta.

Alberta tot in need of miracle treatment

Money is being raised for a $2.8-million treatment for one-year-old girl

158 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Alberta

158 additional cases Friday, Central zone sits at 21 active cases

Rimbey’s Hawk Tail Brewery having busy summer

Co-owner Anthony Goodwin says they see patrons coming in from Sylvan Lake, Red Deer and Calgary

Return to school ‘is critical,’ says Hinshaw

108 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Alberta woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in partner’s shooting death

Deborah Doonanco, who is 58, was initially found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Calgary chicken processing plant will remain open after COVID-19 outbreak

The meat processing industry has been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus.

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Most Read