People keep warm in their winter coats as they vape outside Parliament Hill’s West Block as snow falls in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates

Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.

The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act aims to walk the narrow the line between giving people who smoke a safer alternative to combustible tobacco products and protecting youth and people who don’t already smoke from taking up vaping.

Health Canada decided amendments to the law were not necessary after looking at feedback from provinces and territories, NGOs, members of the vaping industry and the public.

The review said the government can use regulations to tailor industry rules, but enforcement tools for rule-breakers may be limited beyond issuing warnings and Ottawa could explore other options.

Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada executive director Cynthia Callard says the act already includes hefty fines and penalties for offences, but they haven’t been used.

Maria Papaioannoy, a spokesperson for Rights4Vapers, also says it would be helpful if Health Canada focused on enforcement, particularly when it comes to selling vapes to minors.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sentencing hearing for man convicted of killing of two Métis hunters in rural Alberta
Next story
Community Futures East Parkland announces social media marketing challenge winners

Just Posted

Castor’s Lynn Sabo, and her store, The Purple Platypus, won the ‘most improved’ category of the Community Futures social media marketing challenge which took place in November. (Photo submitted)
Community Futures East Parkland announces social media marketing challenge winners

File photo
Alberta RCMP issue more than 2,200 tickets over the holiday season

Stock photo
Temporary closure of Sylvan Lake advanced ambulatory care service

Josh Tucker pitched seven innings for the Sylvan Lake Gulls in the semi-finals at Gulls Stadium against the Fort McMurray Giants last summer. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Gulls pitcher Josh Tucker won’t return to Sylvan Lake despite stellar season