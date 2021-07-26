Feds on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for eligible Canadians

Enough to administer two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over by week’s end

The federal government expects to receive enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week to fully inoculate all eligible Canadians.

Ottawa is anticipating shipments of roughly five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

That will bring the total number of doses received up to 68 million — enough to administer two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over.

Those under the age of 12 will have to wait for trials on younger children to be completed before getting their jabs.

As of Friday, 57.45 per cent of Canadians 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, and 79.66 per cent had received at least one dose.

This week’s deliveries will include 3.6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 1.4 million doses of Moderna’s product.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

Coronavirus

Previous story
RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to help find a stolen boat and trailer

Just Posted

File photo
Local businesses will recieve support through Chamber funding

Canada’s Margaret Mac Neil, left to right, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a silver medal in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on the weekend. (Photo by The Canadian Press) (From left) Canada’s Margaret Mac Neil, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a silver medal in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith, Canada win silver in 4×100-metre relay final at Tokyo Olympics

From left to right, Linda Wilson, Heather Donald (Mercy Connect co-ordinator), Kim Langmaid and Jennifer Goodall. Submitted photo
100 women collect over $10,000 for local charities

More than 400 COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Wednesday, according to multiple reports. (File photo)
Red Deer down to nine active COVID-19 cases