Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is moving forward on efforts to help citizens of Hong Kong remain in Canada rather than have to return. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is moving forward on efforts to help citizens of Hong Kong remain in Canada rather than have to return. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Feds ramp up efforts to help residents of Hong Kong immigrate to, stay in Canada

The program is open to Hong Kong residents who’ve graduated from a Canadian post-secondary institution

The federal government is moving forward on efforts to help citizens of Hong Kong remain in Canada rather than return home amid China’s clampdown on democracy.

One of several new immigration programs designed to give Hong Kong residents a safe haven in Canada will open for applications on Monday.

The program is open to Hong Kong residents who’ve graduated with a Canadian post-secondary diploma or degree in the last five years or hold an equivalent foreign credential.

They’ll be eligible to receive a work permit for up to three years, which could in turn open up the option for them to remain in Canada permanently.

While the program is available both to people living in Hong Kong and those already in Canada, given COVID-19 travel restrictions, it’s expected the majority of those who will benefit initially are already here.

“With flexible open work permits and a fast-track to permanent residency, skilled Hong Kong residents will have a unique opportunity to develop their careers and help accelerate Canada’s economic recovery,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement.

Details of the other two programs — one targeting residents with one year of work experience in Canada and the second for recent graduates coming directly from Hong Kong — are still being worked out.

All were announced last fall as demands grew for the Canadian government to do more in response to the Chinese government’s move to implement new laws and measures in Hong Kong understood as efforts to suppress the freedom of people living there.

Word that the open work permit program will open on Feb. 8 comes as the Chinese government appears to be putting pressure on Canadians in Hong Kong.

China doesn’t legally recognize dual nationality in Hong Kong, but as many as 300,000 people living there are believed to hold both Chinese and Canadian permanent residency.

Concerns are now rising that China will start enforcing the law on dual nationality more broadly which could cut Canadians off, for example, from consular access.

In recent weeks, reports have surfaced of people who hold both Chinese and Canadian passports being detained and forced to pick a nationality.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

ChinaHong KongImmigration

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We have bent the curve:’ 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Alberta, 259 new cases
Next story
Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic teams won’t boycott Beijing’s Games

Just Posted

Whistle Stop Cafe owner Christopher Scott and his sister Melodie were serving sit-down customers in their Mirror diner last month. Scott’s lawyer, Chad Williamson, was in court Wednesday fighting an injunction. (File photo by Advocate staff) Whistle Stop Cafe owner Christopher Scott and his sister Melodie were serving sit-down customers in their Mirror diner late last month. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Judge orders central Alberta cafe to obey public health order

Injunction granted ordering cafe to stop serving sit-down customers

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, confirmed 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,671. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
‘We have bent the curve:’ 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Alberta, 259 new cases

Central zone sits at 631 cases

Kelly McMillan poses for a photo out front of her new brick and mortar location of White Frog Cafe, which is a coffeehouse and roastery. (Photo submitted by Janice Fogarty)
Sylvan Lake coffee company opens coffeehouse and roastery

White Frog cafe took the plunge to open a brick and mortar location in Sylvan Lake’s downtown

(File Photo)
Sylvan Lake’s Big Jig has big plans for Family Day weekend

Winterfest isn’t happening this year, in its place is the Big Jig an ice fishing competition and more

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed 268 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Province extends quarantine to up to 24 days for contacts of COVID-19 variant cases

268 new COVID-19 cases found over past 24 hours; 13 new deaths

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels forward Coy Pighin battles with a Southeast Tigers player Sunday in Game 1 of the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League Division Final in March 2020. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Alberta minor hockey 2020-21 season officially cancelled

Alberta Hockey cancels season after restrictions make earliest return to play March 1.

A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin
RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: federal budget officer

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources

Protesters hold signs outside Edmonton’s city hall on April 2, 2015 in support of Cindy Gladue. The 36-year-old woman was found dead in an Edmonton hotel room in 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Topher Seguin
‘I lied to many people:’ Man accused of killing woman found in Edmonton tub testifies

Bradley Barton, 52, has pleaded not guilty to killing Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree mother

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada could get more than one million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March through a global vaccine sharing initiative known as COVAX. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance

Canada had planned to vaccinate three million people by the end of March

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson announced, from Edmonton on Monday, February 1, 2021, an expansion of outreach programs and supports to limit the spread of COVID-19. All Albertans are now eligible to receive self-isolation supports to help limit the spread of COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta expands self-isolation hotel initiative to include First Nations and rural communities

LJI —The program was made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among people living in crowded houses.

Most Read