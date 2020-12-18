The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola

Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is spending about $9 million toward research into treatments for COVID-19 as authorities work to deploy hundreds of thousands of vaccines in coming weeks.

Trudeau says the investment through the National Research Council of Canada will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19 and other viral infections.

He says the funding will go to four Canadian companies working on treatment candidates, including two in Montreal and two in Vancouver.

Trudeau also announced that Canada is set to receive 125,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech per week in January, for a total of 500,000 doses next month.

He says his government has secured agreements for up to 417,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive ahead of schedule, including more than 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week.

Pending Health Canada approval, he says 168,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate are scheduled to be shipped by the end of the month.

The Massachusetts-based biotech firm says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without it needing to be frozen at all.

The messenger RNA vaccine from Moderna is on the verge of being authorized for use in Canada and could be approved for use in the United States as early as today.

Until now, it was believed the vaccine had to remain frozen to at least -20 C until shortly before use, but the company says it can now safely transport liquid doses as refrigerated at between 2 C and 8 C.

A Moderna spokeswoman says this makes the logistics easier of getting the vaccine to remote locations.

Moderna was already considered less risky to ship than a similar vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which must be kept frozen between -60 C and -80 C, and Canada is planning to send it to the territories, remote Indigenous communities and for use at long-term care homes.

Health Canada’s review team is still waiting for final data on Moderna’s manufacturing process before making its decision but the company plans to start shipping the first doses within 48 hours of getting the green light.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lacombe gives back to family of 13-year-old with serious brain tumour

Just Posted

The Hultink family (pictured) are lifelong Lacombe residents and try to give back to the community whenever they can. The oldest son Tyler (right) has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour and is currently recovering from surgery. (Photo contributed)
Lacombe gives back to family of 13-year-old with serious brain tumour

The Hultink family’s world was changed last week when their oldest son was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour

Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
‘This is a heartbreaking figure’ Hinshaw reports Alberta’s highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

Central zone added 127 new cases and sits at 1,462 active cases

Water pouring from the ceiling through the light fixtures in an apartment on the fourth floor of the Axxess apartment building on Broadway Rise. (Screen shot of video posted by Rachele Grygorasz)
Sylvan Lake rallying to help those displaced in apartment flood

An apartment building on Broadway Rise flooded Tuesday night when a pipe is believed to have burst

Photo from Alberta Health Services
Province to expand COVID rapid testing to seniors homes and rural hospitals

Mobile units will begin testing in Edmonton, then Calgary before expanding to rest of province

To date, 760 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, said Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Wednesday. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
‘It is a sobering statistic:’ More Albertans have died of COVID than from flu in last decade

Cental zone has 1,458 active cases of COVID-19

Photo/ Facebook: Samson Cree Nation
Santa visits Maskwacis with the help of Maskwacis RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP assisted Santa on his mission to hand out toys to the children of Maskwacis.

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

xx
Father-and-son hunting pair charged with slew of violations

One is a resident of Camrose County and the other is from Ponoka County

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

NDP Ethics critic Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
O’Toole walks back words on residential schools amid backlash

He said modern Conservatives have a better record on the schools than Liberals

In this early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst, File
Canada inks deal with U.S. to send astronaut around the moon

The treaty includes a commitment to having a Canadian on board when the U.S. conducts a manned flyby of the moon in 2023

Most Read