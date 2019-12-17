Feds ‘wrestling’ with how Alberta oilsands mine would fit with climate pledges

Jonathan Wilkinson was in Calgary to announce energy efficiency funding for the university

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announces funding for climate action at the University of Calgary in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The federal environment minister says he’s spoken with his Alberta counterpart about how Canada’s climate commitments could weigh into his decision about a large proposed oilsands mine.

Alberta’s United Conservative government has urged Ottawa for a speedy approval of the Teck Resources $20.6-billion Frontier project near Wood Buffalo National Park in northeastern Alberta.

A federal-provincial review this summer determined Frontier would be in the public interest, even though it would be likely to harm the environment and Indigenous people.

Jonathan Wilkinson says if he agrees there would be significant adverse impacts, he will refer the matter to cabinet to make a decision by the end of February.

Teck has projected the mine will emit 4.1 megatonnes of carbon dioxide a year, but some environmental groups have said that estimate is too low.

Wilkinson says Ottawa must assess how Frontier fits into the government’s promise to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“That is something that we will have to be discussing and wrestling with as we make a decision one way or the other,” Wilkinson said Tuesday after announcing up to $8.5 million in energy efficiency funding for the University of Calgary.

“That is a target that is not informed by politics. It’s informed by science.”

READ MORE: ‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

He said he’s had that discussion with Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon. Wilkinson said the two met before climate talks in Madrid this month and they planned to talk again on his current Alberta trip. Meetings were also lined up with ”a number” of oil and gas company CEOs, as well as tech companies.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

The Red Deer Chiefs made the trip Dec. 14 to find a tied score with the Lakers at the final buzzer

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

This year’s raffle honoured Kay Johanson who cross-stitched the prize stocking for over a decade

Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka

The Wranglers added another to the win column with a 7-1 victory over Ponoka Sunday night, Dec. 15

Sylvan Lake hopes to bring attention to town through social media

The new Tourism Marketing Strategy has a focus on bringing visitors to town year-round

50A Street proposed as Sylvan Lake’s ‘festival street’

In 2020 the street will undergo modernization, according to an open house held Dec. 10

VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and even Chewbacca turn up for the debut

Feds ‘wrestling’ with how Alberta oilsands mine would fit with climate pledges

Jonathan Wilkinson was in Calgary to announce energy efficiency funding for the university

ASIRT investigates RCMP officer-involved shooting near Blackfalds

26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right calf; officer sustained minor injuries.

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

New allegations from across Canada in case of former cop/coach charged with sex crimes

Police have received 27 calls thus far from Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and the United States

Climate change chosen as Canadian Press News Story of the Year for 2019

‘2019 was like the year of climate awakening for Canada,’ says Catherine Abreu, the head of Climate Action Network Canada

Resources boost B.C., Alberta Indigenous communities: study

Government spending leaves one fifth with declining living standards

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

Most Read