Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to recieve $50 million increase

Announcement made by Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Nate Horner

Nate Horner

Nate Horner

A provincial government loan-program which has supported farmers for over eight decades is getting an increase.

The Drumheller-Stettler MLA, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Nate Horner, announced that the Feeder Association Loan Guarantee program will be seeing an increase in provincial government funding to $150 million, up from $100 million previously.

According to a media statement released along with Horner’s press conference, the Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program is designed to help farmers secure “competitive financing” so that they can grow their herds of cattle and sheep.

“Feeder associations are essential to the province’s agriculture industry and our rural economy,” said Horner.

“We are increasing the feeder association loan guarantee to make sure Alberta’s livestock producers have access to capital they need to make it through the busy fall and winter. With cattle prices up 25 per cent, this increase will allow Alberta’s feeder associations greater access to low-interest capital loans.”

According to Horner, the funding increase is due to the price of cattle increasing significantly over the last decade and less about the increase in demand.

“Demand has always been steady,” said Horner.

Horner noted that with the increasing prices, the $100 million was buying less and fewer people were able to take advantage of the fully-subscribed program.

“The increase in the loan guarantee will help ensure sustainable growth in Alberta’s livestock feeding sector, giving our members better access to feeder cattle financing,” said Phillip Lammerding, chair of the Feeder Association of Alberta, in a prepared statement sent with the media release.

“This change improves the future for Alberta’s cattle feeders, and makes our industry more viable and accessible for new entrants and young farmers.”

The loan guarantee program began in 1936 and has provided around $11 billion in funding to Alberta livestock feeders in the ensuing years.

There are 45 local feeder associations and 2,000 livestock producers who are members of the associations spread across the province, and the program typically supports around a quarter of the calf-crop each year.

“This partnership between government and the local feeder co-ops is one of the most successful and longest running programs in Alberta,” said Reg Schmidt, director of Zone 3, Feeder Association of Alberta.

“This has helped the long-term sustainability in our industry.”

News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gun group says firearms ban driven by ideology as government stresses public safety

Just Posted

Nate Horner
Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to recieve $50 million increase

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

HJ Cody School is fundraising for a new score clock in the gym, for basketball and volleyball games. (File photo)
HJ Cody fundraising for score clock

Sylvan Lake emergency services, Legion and Rotary members and other guests will be out on Dec. 10 for the annual Charity Check Stop. (File photo)
Charity Check Stop coming to 47 Avenue