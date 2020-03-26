Feeling stressed and isolated amid COVID-19? Text4Hope can help Albertans

Text4Hope helps people identify and adjust the negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours

Text4Hope is a free service by Alberta Health Services. File photo

Feeling hopeless and isolated during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

There’s Text4Hope, an Alberta Health Services free program.

The service provides three months of daily Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)–based text messages written by mental health therapists.

An Alberta-based innovation, Text4Hope is an evidence-based tool that helps people identify and adjust the negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours.

Through a set of daily messages, people receive advice and encouragement helpful in developing healthy personal coping skills and resiliency.

Albertans can simply subscribe to receive ongoing supportive content.

The Mental Health Foundation, in partnership with Calgary Health Trust, the University Hospital Foundation, the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, is supporting the Text4Hope.

To connect text COVID19HOPE to 393939 to subscribe.

The program provides one-way communication and does not replace other mental health therapies and supports. It is a helpful option for people in self-isolation who can’t access face-to-face services, as well as those in remote locations.

Text messages are free, dependent on the users cell phone plan.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

