Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? Here are photos of central Alberta pets to cheer you up

We asked pet owners to share some photos

Meet Huckleberry (left) and Finley. Owner says Huck loves to lay on top of you and disregard all messages of social distancing. Fin likes to shove toys in your face so you’ll play with him. Photo via Facebook.

To spread some cheer in our community, we asked Red Deer and central Alberta pet owners to share some photos of their fur babies.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the pictures to bring you joy.



Meet Jax and Raja. Owner says both are cuddly and show unconditional love all the time. Photo via Facebook.

Owner says Biggils is too happy for her mom to be home. Photo via Facebook

This is Riggs. Owner says “can’t imagine being isolated without him.” Photo via Facebook.

This is Phylly Cheesesteak strung out on cat-nip. Owner says “she has a loving soul and takes care of me.” Photo via Facebook.

“Our Ruby girl loves having us both home,” says owner. Photo via Facebook.

“Ol’ Hank will be four this April,” owner says, adding he is the laziest dog ever. Photo via Facebook.

Meet Maisy. “Our favourite thing about her is that she clearly radiates joy,” says owner.

This is Wilson who loves belly rubs. “My favourite thing about him is he is constantly a little shadow to whoever played with him last,” says owner. Photo via Facebook.