Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? Here are photos of central Alberta pets to cheer you up

To spread some cheer in our community, we asked Red Deer and central Alberta pet owners to share some photos of their fur babies.
Below, we’ve compiled some of the pictures to bring you joy.
mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Coronavirus
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Meet Jax and Raja. Owner says both are cuddly and show unconditional love all the time. Photo via Facebook.
Owner says Biggils is too happy for her mom to be home. Photo via Facebook
This is Riggs. Owner says “can’t imagine being isolated without him.” Photo via Facebook.
This is Phylly Cheesesteak strung out on cat-nip. Owner says “she has a loving soul and takes care of me.” Photo via Facebook.
“Our Ruby girl loves having us both home,” says owner. Photo via Facebook.
“Ol’ Hank will be four this April,” owner says, adding he is the laziest dog ever. Photo via Facebook.
Meet Maisy. “Our favourite thing about her is that she clearly radiates joy,” says owner.
This is Wilson who loves belly rubs. “My favourite thing about him is he is constantly a little shadow to whoever played with him last,” says owner. Photo via Facebook.
Owner says Chops is best friends with her daughter. “They are always together,” she says.