Meet Huckleberry (left) and Finley. Owner says Huck loves to lay on top of you and disregard all messages of social distancing. Fin likes to shove toys in your face so you’ll play with him. Photo via Facebook.

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? Here are photos of central Alberta pets to cheer you up

We asked pet owners to share some photos

To spread some cheer in our community, we asked Red Deer and central Alberta pet owners to share some photos of their fur babies.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the pictures to bring you joy.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Meet Jax and Raja. Owner says both are cuddly and show unconditional love all the time. Photo via Facebook.

Owner says Biggils is too happy for her mom to be home. Photo via Facebook

This is Riggs. Owner says “can’t imagine being isolated without him.” Photo via Facebook.

This is Phylly Cheesesteak strung out on cat-nip. Owner says “she has a loving soul and takes care of me.” Photo via Facebook.

“Our Ruby girl loves having us both home,” says owner. Photo via Facebook.

“Ol’ Hank will be four this April,” owner says, adding he is the laziest dog ever. Photo via Facebook.

Meet Maisy. “Our favourite thing about her is that she clearly radiates joy,” says owner.

This is Wilson who loves belly rubs. “My favourite thing about him is he is constantly a little shadow to whoever played with him last,” says owner. Photo via Facebook.

Owner says Chops is best friends with her daughter. “They are always together,” she says.

Previous story
Agriculture critical during and post-epidemic, Ag Minister says
Next story
Liberals delay release of wage subsidy details

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Food Bank receives nearly $5,000 from local charity group

100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area have donated more than $20,000 to local organizations

Agriculture critical during and post-epidemic, Ag Minister says

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen held a call-in town hall meeting Monday night

Open Letter on the Temporary Adjustment to K-12 Education Funding

￼Canadian Parents for French is a nationwide, research-informed, volunteer organization

Parkland Regional Library members able to access digital content

Eckville Municipal Library patrons can access the list of electronic resources from their homes

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library launches Photo Walk contest

The new contest allows residents to stretch both their legs and creativity while social distancing

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Telus Mobility restores 9-1-1 service, blames equipment failure

Network troubles were cited

Youth worker, hockey coach one of Alberta’s latest COVID-19 victims

Shawn Auger, who was 34, died Monday morning in hospital

Liberals delay release of wage subsidy details

Small businesses have been anxious to see the fine print of the program

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? Here are photos of central Alberta pets to cheer you up

We asked pet owners to share some photos

The Front Steps Project

Local photographer Vanessa Kerkere is capturing history with families from their own front steps.

Dancer’s Edge studio moves to online classes due to COVID-19

Studio looks to bring normalcy to dance students

Canada Post reminds people to keep a safe distance

Encounters with dogs have increased as more people stay at home

Alberta politicians return to legislature to pass bills, keep their distance

Minimum of 20 members, including the Speaker, are required in the house

Most Read