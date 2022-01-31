Town of Sylvan Lake / Facebook photo

Festival Street Grant approved for the Town of Sylvan Lake

Construction expected to start this spring

The Town of Sylvan Lake is extending Festival Street onto 50A Ave. and developing an outdoor event space for the area, made possible in part with support from a federal grant.

The $556,194 federal investment will allow additional space and improved functionality to bring new attractions and other enhancements to the downtown core and enable year-round events to support local businesses, shared a Town of Sylvan Lake Jan. 28 news release.

“Business resiliency and recovery after COVID is a major priority across all levels of Government. Our intention with the development of this space is to leverage our current and future events to support our downtown shopping area and encourage investment in the community,” shared Megan Hanson, Mayor for the Town of Sylvan Lake.

The federal funding is provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund that the town applied for, shared the news release. It is administered in Alberta by Prairies Economic Development Canada. The funding will be received in alignment with project spendings, with the town submitting project receipts for reimbursement, said Jared Waldo, town communications officer.

Construction is expected to start this spring.

The project to extend the look and feel of Festival Street (50A St.) to 50A Ave. will aim at upgrading roadways and sidewalks, directing event traffic onto 50 St. past shops and restaurants, creating and sustaining jobs, and increasing paid parking revenue, among others, shared the news release.

“Main streets and downtowns are at the heart of communities across Alberta, bringing people together, supporting countless small businesses and offering memorable touristic experiences. Today’s investment provides a strong foundation for Sylvan Lake’s post-pandemic recovery by creating a vibrant space for residents and visitors to gather for future community events and activities, including the celebration of Indigenous culture,” Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance.

The CCRF assists non-profit organizations, municipalities, community groups, and Indigenous communities across Canada to build and improve community infrastructure projects and help rebound from the pandemic. It is a two-year, $500 million national infrastructure program to revitalize communities across Canada.

