Rimbey Junior/Senior High School. Photo Courtesy of Google Maps

Final grades for Wolf Creek Public School students based on in-class and at-home learning

Wolf Creek says the final marks will be decided based on a rubric given to teachers in the district

The school year wraps up at the end of June and students will receive a final report card based on the school year.

Students in Wolf Creek Public Schools are given opportunities throughout the school year, and during at-home learning, to improve their learning and grades.

“Students’ grades may change to reflect their learning both before and after the transition to the at-home delivery model,” a release by Wolf Creek Public Schools says.

The release continued, saying the final report card will reflect learning opportunities given to students “based on the evidence of student learning collected by the teacher both before and after March 16.”

“If a student completes a portion of a class or course and is unable to engage in further learning opportunities the teacher will determine a final mark based on their professional judgment and their interaction with the student/parents around individual circumstances.”

Each school in the division will communicate its individual plan with students and parents.

At Eckville Junior/Senior High School, a memo was sent out reminding parents and students are not given a free pass into the next grade.

“As a school division, Wolf Creek has communicated an assessment plan for teachers to utilize in arriving at a final mark during COVID-19. This assessment plan respects the unique challenges in each household while expecting students to put forward a reasonable effort.”

Wolf Creek students in Rimbey received a note stating teachers will be using a learning rubric to assess students.

The At-Home Learning Rubric focuses on assessing students based on: participation in online activities, students engagement in course work and whether a student is doing their best to learn the material.

“…Teachers will update their grades for core subjects in Gradebook on the following dates: May 1, May 28 and June 22,” the note to Rimbey students states.

“A final grade is not automatically going to be a passing grade if circumstances warrant concern. In those cases, parents and students will be communicated with regularly between now and the end of June to discuss the concerns and work towards students achieving a passing grade.”

Alberta Education has cancelled all provincial assessments, including diploma exams, and says those students “on track” to graduate will do so.

To be on track, Alberta Education says a Grade 12 students who are on track to receive 100 or more credits will be eligible to graduate and receive a high school diploma.

“This refers to a high school student who successfully completed all requirements in their learning plan from Semester One and has enrolled in the necessary courses for Semester Two [as of Feb. 1] and prior to the in-school class cancellation has been attending classes and achieving passing marks,” the Eckville Junior/Senior High School letter states.

Wolf Creek Public Schools says it is “realistic” to expect assessment and the possibility of “re-learning” when in-class learning resumes in the fall.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parents urged to closely monitor kids’ online activities during pandemic

Just Posted

Final grades for Wolf Creek Public School students based on in-class and at-home learning

Wolf Creek says the final marks will be decided based on a rubric given to teachers in the district

Parents urged to closely monitor kids’ online activities during pandemic

Predators are increasing their attempts to try and connect with youngsters

96 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta Sunday

Central zone at 17 cases

ASIRT investigates Blackfalds shooting incident

ASIRT was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting

Last day of instruction planned June 19: Clearview Public Schools

Provided the coordinated approach is supported, says the school division

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Restart or re-stop? Countries reopen amid second-wave fears

Shanghai Disneyland reopens to visitors

More COVID-19 restrictions being lifted across the country

Alberta plans to allow some retail stores to open

WestJet extends flight cancellations into July as COVID-19 keeps passenger loads low

International route suspensions continue to June 25

COVID-19 testing, contact tracing key to fending off second wave, experts say

Alberta a testing front-runner with 3,950 tests

Another Cargill plant closes after COVID-19 outbreak

Plant will close temporarily as of Wednesday so all its workers can be tested

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

More than 68,000 cases confirmed

Canadian military postpones, curtails numerous overseas missions due to COVID-19

Military has also temporarily withdrawn a military transport aircraft from UN operations in Africa

Trump advisers cite need to stop ‘permanent’ economic toll

‘If we do this carefully, working with the governors, I don’t think there’s a considerable risk’

Most Read