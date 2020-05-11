Final grades for Wolf Creek Public School students based on in-class and at-home learning

Wolf Creek says the final marks will be decided based on a rubric given to teachers in the district

The school year wraps up at the end of June and students will receive a final report card based on the school year.

Students in Wolf Creek Public Schools are given opportunities throughout the school year, and during at-home learning, to improve their learning and grades.

“Students’ grades may change to reflect their learning both before and after the transition to the at-home delivery model,” a release by Wolf Creek Public Schools says.

The release continued, saying the final report card will reflect learning opportunities given to students “based on the evidence of student learning collected by the teacher both before and after March 16.”

“If a student completes a portion of a class or course and is unable to engage in further learning opportunities the teacher will determine a final mark based on their professional judgment and their interaction with the student/parents around individual circumstances.”

Each school in the division will communicate its individual plan with students and parents.

At Eckville Junior/Senior High School, a memo was sent out reminding parents and students are not given a free pass into the next grade.

“As a school division, Wolf Creek has communicated an assessment plan for teachers to utilize in arriving at a final mark during COVID-19. This assessment plan respects the unique challenges in each household while expecting students to put forward a reasonable effort.”

Wolf Creek students in Rimbey received a note stating teachers will be using a learning rubric to assess students.

The At-Home Learning Rubric focuses on assessing students based on: participation in online activities, students engagement in course work and whether a student is doing their best to learn the material.

“…Teachers will update their grades for core subjects in Gradebook on the following dates: May 1, May 28 and June 22,” the note to Rimbey students states.

“A final grade is not automatically going to be a passing grade if circumstances warrant concern. In those cases, parents and students will be communicated with regularly between now and the end of June to discuss the concerns and work towards students achieving a passing grade.”

Alberta Education has cancelled all provincial assessments, including diploma exams, and says those students “on track” to graduate will do so.

To be on track, Alberta Education says a Grade 12 students who are on track to receive 100 or more credits will be eligible to graduate and receive a high school diploma.

“This refers to a high school student who successfully completed all requirements in their learning plan from Semester One and has enrolled in the necessary courses for Semester Two [as of Feb. 1] and prior to the in-school class cancellation has been attending classes and achieving passing marks,” the Eckville Junior/Senior High School letter states.

Wolf Creek Public Schools says it is “realistic” to expect assessment and the possibility of “re-learning” when in-class learning resumes in the fall.

Coronavirus