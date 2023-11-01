Finance minister unveils two pieces of new legislation

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner unveiled two new pieces of legislation on Nov. 1. Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner speaks to the media at a news conference in Calgary, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Alberta’s Minister of Finance, Nate Horner, introduced a pair of new pieces of legislation to residents of the province on the afternoon of Nov. 1

The first legislation introduced is Bill 4, the Tax Statutes Amendments Act, 2023, which makes several changes to Alberta’s tax act.

“Keeping our tax legislation up to date is essential to maintaining Alberta’s low-tax environment and minimizing red tape,” said Horner.

“The proposed amendments would help to create further consistency and clarity in Alberta’s tax system, which continues to play a key role in our successful efforts to attract investment and new residents to the province.”

First among the changes is the retroactive approval of Alberta’s provincial fuel tax pause through to the end of the year, a move which Horner says has saved provincial residents an estimated $530 million.

When asked, during the press conference announcing the legislation, if there was any chance the pause would become permanent, Horner said that the pause would be lifted at some point.

A second change the legislation would make would be an amendment to Alberta’s Tourism Levy Act, which would set rules for short-term vacation rental brokers to collect and remit the levy to the province.

“The Tourism Levy is crucial for the success of Alberta’s tourism industry and helps ensure that our province remains the best destination in the world,” said Joseph Schow, minister of Tourism and Sport, via a press release.

“We have listened to industry leaders, and the proposed amendment will provide consistency for our tourism sector by ensuring that they have the tools they need to collect the Levy in an equitable and fair manner.”

The final changes the legislation will make will be “technical amendments” to the Alberta Personal Income Tax Act and the Alberta Corporate Tax Act, ensuring the legislation follows current policy and federal legislation.

A second piece of legislation, Bill 5, the Public Sector Employer Amendment Act, would establish a new model for the remuneration of non-union staff members who work in Alberta’s public sector.

“This legislation is long overdue and would alleviate the challenges public sector employers have been facing for years. Reducing barriers will help recruit and retain staff in the public sector,” said Horner, via media release.

Horner noted during the media conference on Nov. 1 that since the 1990s, B.C.’s model for non-union contracts has been “the gold standard,” and that while Alberta already followed some of what the neighbouring province did, the new legislation would take things “a step further.”

“The current approach for non-union compensation is unsustainable,” said Horner.

The new legislation would repeal existing legislation which covers Alberta Health Services, Covenant Health, non-independent post-secondary institutions, and some public agencies such as Alberta Innovates, the Alberta Pension Services Corporation, and the Workers’ Compensation Board.

According to a release announcing the new legislation, these employers would still be required to provide compensation plans for approval by the Minister of Finance.

Bill 5 will affect around 30,000 provincial employees.

