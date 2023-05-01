Fire Ban in effect for Sylvan Lake

The fire ban will be in effect as of 3 p.m. May 1 and will remain in effect until further notice

Due to the dry conditions and poor air quality a fire ban will be in effect starting at 3 p.m. Monday, May 1 in Sylvan Lake.

The fire ban includes:

Incinerators (for farm and acreage use)

Camp Stoves

Solid fuel barbecues

Recreational camp fires

Chimeneas

While internal household fireplaces and liquid fuel barbeques using propane and natural gas are still permitted an open flame should never be left unattended.

Individuals should also remember to dispose of cigarette butts responsibly, the Sylvan Lake Fire Department and the Town of Sylvan Lake said.

The fire ban will remain in effect until further notice.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire bansylvanlake