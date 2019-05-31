Fire ban now in effect for Sylvan Lake

Both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County are under a fire ban

The Town of Sylvan Lake is officially under a fire ban.

The Town and Fire Chief have put the ban in place due to dry conditions and poor air quality the afternoon of May 31.

While the fire ban is in effect residents and visitors are asked not to use incinerators, camp stoves, charcoal barbecues, camp fires or chimeneas – a Mexican potbellied stove.

The Town says internal household fireplaces, propane and natural gas barbecues are still permitted.

Residents are reminded to never leave an open flame unattended.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake, and the Sylvan Lake Fire Department also remind the public to dispose of cigarette butts responsibly,” a press release from the Town states.

In addition, Red Deer County has also placed a fire ban into effect.

“A lack of recent precipitation has created dry conditions, which can easily lead to a fire growing out of control,” the County says.

While the fire ban is in effect, the County asks that all fires burning within Red Deer County, whether set with permission or under permit, be extinguished immediately.

The fire bans in the County and in town will be in effect until further notice.