Fire ban now in effect for Sylvan Lake

Both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County are under a fire ban

The Town of Sylvan Lake is officially under a fire ban.

The Town and Fire Chief have put the ban in place due to dry conditions and poor air quality the afternoon of May 31.

While the fire ban is in effect residents and visitors are asked not to use incinerators, camp stoves, charcoal barbecues, camp fires or chimeneas – a Mexican potbellied stove.

The Town says internal household fireplaces, propane and natural gas barbecues are still permitted.

Residents are reminded to never leave an open flame unattended.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake, and the Sylvan Lake Fire Department also remind the public to dispose of cigarette butts responsibly,” a press release from the Town states.

In addition, Red Deer County has also placed a fire ban into effect.

“A lack of recent precipitation has created dry conditions, which can easily lead to a fire growing out of control,” the County says.

While the fire ban is in effect, the County asks that all fires burning within Red Deer County, whether set with permission or under permit, be extinguished immediately.

The fire bans in the County and in town will be in effect until further notice.

Previous story
World’s Largest Lure unveiled at sneak peek in Lacombe
Next story
11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Jumpstart Golf Tournament doubles in size

The second annual Jumpstart Golf tournament was held at Lakewood Golf Course, May 31

Fire ban now in effect for Sylvan Lake

Both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County are under a fire ban

World’s Largest Lure unveiled at sneak peek in Lacombe

Public unveiling will take place on June 1st

Wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Sylvan Lake

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday morning for Central Alberta

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

PHOTOS: D-Day Normandy sites today captured by drone

Associated Press delivers stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites

Canadian economy posts weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015

However, overall growth was boosted by highest quarterly level of household spending in two years

Raptors playoff run ‘bittersweet’ for former Vancouver Grizzlies owner

Arthur Griffiths already owned Canucks when he tried to bring NBA team to B.C.

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Most Read