Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake townhouse complex

Shane Miller. Submitted photo
A fire erupted in Hawthorn Place neighbourhood just after noon on May 31. Sylvan Lake Emergency Services had the fire under control by around 1 p.m.

At least four units of the newly built townhouses were affected.

Harper Elwood is a resident of one of the houses that was caught in the fire.

Harper Elwood lives in one of those homes. Her employer and co-workers at Bukwildz were quick to help out the local server, scheduling a fundraiser for June 7.

Servers will be donating all their tips that night and business owner Kjeryn Dakin will match the amount raised.

The staff are also putting together items on bid, including a chef’s breakfast at the bidder’s house, professional makeup session for up to four girls and car detailing by a local detailing service.

Dakin said the funds raised will be split among all residents affected by the fire.

