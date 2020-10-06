Fire Prevention Week is a reminder to home cooks to be vigilant in the kitchen

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10 and his year’s theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

Whether you are making a loaf of bread, perfecting the best mac and cheese recipe or trying your hand at the intimidating French classic coq au vin, it is important to pay attention.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10, and this year the theme is looking at keeping everyone safe while working in the kitchen.

The majority of domestic fires start in the kitchen.

Because so many people have spent much of their time stuck at home this year, and as a result picking up some new culinary skills, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) chose to make this year’s theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the North America

Fire departments across the country say now is a great time to remind the home chefs to be vigilant while cooking.

It is important to be attentive while trying to be a chef extraordinaire, and trying out tht new trend you saw on Instagram.

There have been a lot of people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are trying to cook more as a result, so it is important to us now to ensure everyone is safe while in the kitchen.

Here are few tips for home cooks, to ensure their safety while creating a masterful dish for their family.

Don’t leave anything unattended.

It is easy to walk away and get distracted by something else while cooking, but it is important to stay nearby whatever you are cooking.

Check on your food regularly.

When baking or roasting food, it is important to regularly check on your food. This will prevent it from burning, and going beyond what is considered consumable, and prevent the potential risk of a fire starting.

Be alert.

It is not advisable to cook when tired.

It is so easy to go lay down on the couch while something is cooking, and then fall asleep and a fire starting without realizing it until it is too late.

Cook with a pot lid nearby.

When cooking with oil or deep frying food, it is recommended to keep a pot lid nearby in case a fire starts. A grease fire can only be put out by smothering the flame.

If such a fire were to occur while cooking, turn off the heat and put the pot lid over the flame to snuff it out.

Overall, firefighters recommend being vigilant while in the kitchen.

A major part of a firefighter’s job is to educate and ensure people are safe in their homes and to advocate safety.

