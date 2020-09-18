A hand crew works a fire break as they establish a hose line along a ridge during the El Dorado Fire along Highway 38 west of Forest Falls, Calif., Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020, as a hand crew establishes a hose line along a ridge. The fire was started by a device at a gender reveal party Sat., Sept. 5. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

A Cal Fire statement said it was the 26th death involving wildfires besieging the state

A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

The death happened Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

The fire erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

The name of the firefighter was being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death was under investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” Forest Service spokesperson Zach Behrens said in the statement.

No other information was released about the firefighter, the agency the firefighter worked for or the circumstances of the firefighter’s death. Behrens said in a telephone interview he could not comment beyond details in the statement

A Cal Fire statement said it was the 26th death involving wildfires besieging the state.

Cal Fire said earlier this month that the fire was ignited Sept. 5 when a couple, their young children and someone there to record video staged the baby gender reveal at El Dorado Ranch Park at the foot of the San Bernardino Mountains.

The device was set off in a field and quickly ignited dry grass. The couple frantically tried to use bottled water to extinguish the flames and called 911.

Authorities have not released the identities of the couple, who could face criminal charges and be held liable for the cost of fighting the fire.

Shortly after the fire began, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson issued a statement saying he was aware of the community’s concerns about how the fire started.

“If investigative reports are filed with our office, we will review all facts, evidence, statements, and reports to determine what criminal charges, if any, need to be filed,” Anderson said.

In 2017, a massive Arizona wildfire was accidentally started by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who shot a target filled with an explosive blue powder at a gender reveal. The fire burned 73 square miles (189 square kilometres) and caused $8 million in damage, The agent was charged with a misdemeanour and sentenced to probation.

The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles (85.4 square kilometres) and was about 66% contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire has destroyed 10 buildings and damaged six others.

Milder weather was helping more than 18,500 firefighters battling more than two dozen major wildfires in California, Cal Fire said.

More than 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 5,300 square miles (13,727 square kilometres) this year, including many since a mid-August barrage of dry lightning ignited parched vegetation.

John Antczak, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Design of post-CERB benefits could change as pandemic shifts course, minister says
Next story
Singh blasts Trudeau, O’Toole for helping big business, super-rich during pandemic

Just Posted

“My world exploded,” says Bentley-area farmer who’s swather was struck by a motorist

Dennis Duncan was a mile from home when his swather was struck by another travelling at high speeds

Man sentenced to 7 years for gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

Ki Yun Jo was killed after Mitchell Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel

New owners of Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire looking to be big part of the community

Randy and Alison Patton are the new owners of Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire

Alberta shifting to ‘targeted approach’ to asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Alberta’s central zone down to 29 active cases

COVID-19: Central zone cases down to 32 Wednesday

No active cases in some central Alberta communities

Notley to stay on as Alberta NDP leader for 2023 provincial election

The NDP took almost all of Edmonton but few seats outside of the city

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla near Ponoka

Incident took place in July

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Intoxicated male arrested by Ponoka RCMP passes away after fall

Incident remains under investigation by ASIRT

Breton RCMP activate Search and Rescue to locate four overdue adults

Four adults found safely near the North Saskatchewan River.

Most Read