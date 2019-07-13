Building maintenance staff and specialized technicians were left to resolve the problem with the elevator (File photo – Béatrice de Géa for The New York Times)

Firefighters perform “high angle” rescue of eight people trapped in elevator

The operation came off without a hitch — no one was injured or needed to be taken to hospital

There was some drama Friday night in an elevator in downtown Calgary.

The fire department’s Technical Rescue Team had to be called in to perform a so called high angle rescue after eight people became trapped in elevator that broke down.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a building on 9th Avenue.

A release from the city says a harness was used to pull the stuck passengers up through the elevator’s scuttle hatch and then lower them down through the hatch of a second elevator that was positioned parallel to the broken lift.

The operation came off without a hitch — no one was injured or needed to be taken to hospital.

Building maintenance staff and specialized technicians were left to resolve the problem with the elevator.

The Canadian Press

Most Read