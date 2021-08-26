(Black press file photo)

First-ever central Alberta skatepark tour takes off

Youth travelled as a group to try out skate parks in Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Springbrook

Youth from five central Alberta communities had the chance to try out four different skateparks Thursday.

The Central Alberta Skatepark Tour – was hosted in collaboration with the Town of Sylvan Lake, the Town of Innisfail, Red Deer County, Youth HQ, the Central Alberta Skatepark Association and the YMCA of Northern Alberta. Each of the organizations pre-selected youth to participate in the event.

They travelled as a group to try out skate parks in Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Springbrook, and the Glendale Skatepark at the YMCA in Red Deer.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity to youth in our communities who have a passion for skateboarding and scootering,” said Jo-Ann Symington, community services manager. “The youth selected to participate in this event are leaders in the skateboarding and scootering community.”

Youth had the opportunity to connect with mentors, interact with other participants who share their passions for skateboarding, view skateboard demonstrations and take part in skateboard challenges at each of the skateparks.

(Black press file photo)
