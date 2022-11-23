A police boat drives past the construction site of the 'Uniper' LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

The first of several ships that will serve as floating terminals to receive liquefied natural gas imports in Germany arrived Wednesday off the Baltic Sea port of Mukran.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany has scrambled to secure alternative sources of gas to replace Russian supplies, on which the country had long relied.

The 280-meter-long (918-feet-long) Neptune is due to begin operation in nearby Lubmin on Dec. 1.

Similar so-called floating storage and regasification units are scheduled to arrive at the North Sea ports of Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel later this year.

Along with other measures taken by the government — such as reviving mothballed coal and oil-fired power plants and extending the lifetime of its three remaining nuclear reactors — “this winter Germany’s energy security seems assured,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers Wednesday.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three federal ministers expected to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Next story
Oil and gas drilling sector expects activity to pick up in 2023

Just Posted

United Conservative Party Leader and Premier Danielle Smith celebrates her win in a byelection in Medicine Hat, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Substantial relief’: Alberta premier announces $2.4B inflation aid package

A veterinary technical assistant program is now being offered through dual credit with Chinook’s Edge School Division. (File photo)
Dual credit program offers new opportunity for students

Lakers player #42, Darien Currie, brings the ball down the field while his teammates hold back players from the Strathmore Spartans. The Lakers and Spartans met at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the provincial semi-final game. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Lakers wrap up season in third place

Sylvan Lake golfer Brady Durkin, 14, recently competed in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour National Championships in Florida. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake junior golfer places sixth at national championship

Pop-up banner image