First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

A man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty)

Alberta is reporting its first case of a severe vaping-related lung illness.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, says the province is monitoring the situation and working with health officials across the country.

The Public Health Agency of Canada had asked provincial officials to report any probable and confirmed cases as part of a national investigation into the illnesses.

Alberta’s case is the 15th vaping-associated illness reported in the country.

Officials say in a news release that the patient has received treatment and is recovering at home. No further information was provided.

Officials are again warning that vaping is not without risks and long-term health impacts remain unknown.

The Alberta government has launched a review of its tobacco and smoking reduction act and is expected to provide a final report to the health minister in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Alberta government to review vaping rules as number of young users grows

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 stabbed at New York rabbi’s house on Hanukkah; suspect in custody
Next story
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates New Year’s with a bang

The annual New Years Fireworks was held Jan. 1, beginning around 7 p.m.

Sylvan Lake rink anticipated to open before Christmas

All ice users are advised to exercise extreme caution when heading out on to Sylvan Lake this winter

Holidays to shift Sylvan Lakers’ waste collection dates

Those in Wednesday zones will be collected on Thursday, live tree pick up is the week of Jan. 6

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

Jack-knifed semi slows traffic on QEII near Blackfalds

Alberta 511 reports of poor visibility, snow-covered highways

Blackfalds RCMP investigate armed car jacking

Two males steal Mitsubishi Lancer after showing what appeared to be shotguns

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

RCMP warn of fake $100 bills around Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate multiple incidents of counterfeit currency

Most Read