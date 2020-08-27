Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be updating Albertans on the provincial deficit, in a August 27, 2020 story. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Fiscal reckoning’: Alberta to outline $20B-plus deficit in financial update

Collapse of energy prices ‘clobbered’ the oil and gas industry, global recession caused by COVID-19 pandemic

Albertans are to get a look at the province’s biggest deficit in history when the government releases its financial update today.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has been warning that the deficit in the first quarter of the fiscal year will be “well north of $20 billion” and won’t be improving any time soon.

He says the province has suffered a “double whammy” — a total collapse of energy prices that has “clobbered” the oil and gas industry and a global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our debt will go up very significantly and in the future we will, as a province, have to deal with that,” Kenney said earlier this week.

“There is a great fiscal reckoning on the horizon. We are not going to allow that to get in the way of urgent action today to protect both lives and livelihoods.”

Alberta’s 2020-21 budget, released in February before the pandemic took off, had projected a deficit of $6.8 billion.

Debt was expected to rise to almost $77 billion by next spring and to almost $88 billion by 2023. The price of West Texas Intermediate oil was expected to average US$58 a barrel.

Kenney said fiscal revenues have dropped by more than $10 billion.

He acknowledges that other provinces are suffering as well, but not to the extent that Alberta is.

“Alberta is being hit especially hard. The Conference Board of Canada projected that Alberta will have the most heavily hit economy in Canada this year, as we expected,” Kenney said.

“They’re expecting an 11 per cent contraction in Alberta’s economy, the most hard hit province in the federation.”

The Canadian Press

Albertabudget

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Just Posted

Central zone has 27 active cases of COVID-19

127 cases across the province Wednesday

Sylvan Lake Minor Football holding fall camps in lieu of fall season

The hope is a full football season will return in the spring of 2021

Sylvan Lake’s Seventh Day Adventist Church welcomes new pastor

Tyler Rosengren says he is excited to get to know everyone and see what the community has to offer

Alberta reports 77 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Dr. Deena Hinshaw cautions small-town Albertans not become complacent

Sylvan Lake extends weekend closure of Lakeshore Drive to vehicles through long weekend

The Lakeshore Drive Closure and Sidewalk Café Initiative has been extended to include Sept. 5-6

Powwow held at Ma-Me-O

Individuals from across Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan participated.

‘Fiscal reckoning’: Alberta to outline $20B-plus deficit in financial update

Collapse of energy prices ‘clobbered’ the oil and gas industry, global recession caused by COVID-19 pandemic

Analyst says NHL should have postponed playoff games after NBA boycott

NHL players are discussing how to protest racial injustice after NBA, other professional leagues postponed games

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

O’Toole has already spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where western alienation was a topic he brought up

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

Most Read