Fitness businesses may soon be able to provide classes outdoors

Council passed the first reading to amend the Mobile Vendor bylaw at the May 28 meeting

Town staff has been looking into opening the guidelines for renting green space for fitness classes in the summer.

At an April meeting of Town Council, the owner of Hot Mama Health and Fitness asked about utilizing Town-owned green space to conduct health and fitness classes, with particular interest in Centennial Park.

Council passed the first reading to amended the Mobile Vending Business and Busking Bylaw to include “leisure and fitness class vendors.”

The motion passed, with all available councillors voting in favour of the first reading. However, Coun. Graham Parson did not vote on the bylaw, as he has a business that could potentially use the bylaw, and it would be considered a conflict of interest.

“Throughout the past two years, Administration has received an influx of inquiries and requests regarding the availability and the policies around conducting business on Town-owned green spaces, with the majority of requests relating to hosting fitness classes,” reports Lee Furlotte, parks manager with the Town.

There are some concerns with allowing fitness classes use of the Town-owned property. According to Furlotte, free use of Town-owned green space could “negatively affect long-term sustainability of local businesses.”

Another concern is optimizing the space for public use, organized classes and events.

The amended bylaw expanded the definition of mobile vending unit to include a include leisure and fitness class operating as a business and located in any place where the public has an expected right to access. The bylaw also changed the hours of operation to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Because administration is concerned with blocking traffic in Town parks during the busy tourist season, the bylaw also states a leisure and fitness class vendor can only operate for a maximum of two hours each day per location.

A leisure and fitness class may operate, according to the amended bylaw, in any of the following parks in Sylvan Lake: Centennial Park, Woodland Park, Hewlett Park, Railway Park Promenade, Lakeway Heights Park, Meadowview Park, Sylvan Drive Park. Fieldstone Park, Firdale Drive Park, Lakeway Landing Park, Leaderfield East Park, Westwood Crescent Park, Willow Springs Park, Sylvan Lake Park, Lakefront Park, Fox Run Dry Pond, West 47 Avenue Green Space, Whitecap Park, Brookstone Retention Pond, Lark Meadows Park, Fulmar Close Pocket Park, Crestview Park, Ryders Gazebo Park and the Dog Park.

To combat the worry of providing free access to for-profit businesses, fitness vendors will have to pay for a permit.

“Fitness and Leisure permit holders will receive a 50 per cent reduced rate in lieu of offering free drop-in programming to the public,” said Furlotte.

Fitness and Leisure businesses can purchase monthly, weekly or daily permits to provide fitness classes outside in one of the Town’s parks.

Town Council is expected to give a second and third reading at a upcoming council meeting.

