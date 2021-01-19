Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 456 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 456 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Five new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone, two in Red Deer

Province reports 456 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours Tuesday.

In total, 1,463 people have died from the virus in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

It was a deadly day for Central zone, with five of the new deaths coming from the region including a man in his 80s linked to the Points West Living outbreak in Red Deer. The four other deaths were from Jan. 16: a female in her 80s, a female in her 70s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s.

According to the geospatial mapping on the Alberta government website, the five central zone deaths were: two in Red Deer, one in Red Deer County, one in Wetaskiwin and one in Ponoka County.

“These were parents, grandparents, siblings, coworkers, neighbours and friends to many. Their loss is felt by communities across Alberta,” said Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw in her daily press briefing.

The province reported an additional 456 COVID-19 cases Tuesday and now has 11,096 active cases of the virus. Alberta completed more than 8,200 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours and has a test positivity rate of 5.6 per cent.

Hinshaw said 740 people were in hospital across the province, including 119 in the ICU.

Hinshaw said the province is still unsure about when they will be able to ease the current COVID-19 restrictions, which are due to expire Thursday.

“It’s natural to want to get back to all the things that we’ve missed during the last six weeks. However, our health system is still under severe strain, with 740 people still in hospital,” she said.

“This continues to impact our ability to deliver care, not only for COVID-19 but all the other health needs that Albertans have.”

Central zone sits at 1,050 cases of COVID-19, with 58 people in hospital and nine in intensive care.

Red Deer now has 17 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic and has 171 active cases of COVID-19. Red Deer County sits at 42 active cases of the virus.

Lacombe has 22 active cases and Lacombe County has 20.

Sylvan Lake sits at 31 active cases and Olds has 18.

Mountain View County has 22 active cases, Kneehill County has seven active and Clearwater County sits at 85 active. Ponoka County, the County of Wetaskiwin and Wetaskiwin have 453 combined active cases of COVID-19.

Camrose has eight active cases and Camrose County sits at 52 active.

In schools, there are 147 with active alerts and two with outbreaks. There are 212 cases linked to those schools.

Hinshaw also addressed the vaccine shortage in her briefing Tuesday. She said the province still has some Moderna vaccine for second doses and did get a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week.

Hinshaw added officials were only notified Tuesday that the province would not receive any more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week.

“Second dose vaccine for those who live in long-term care or designate supportive living is our top priority. Getting doses for those high-risk individuals will be prioritized,” she said.

In a media release Tuesday, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro said the province has no choice but to postpone first-dose appointments for eligible health-care workers and focus on second doses for those who have already been vaccinated. He added that some second dose appointments may be delayed as well.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Updated: Central Alberta pedophile sentenced to 18 years in prison and declared long-term offender
Next story
EXPLAINER: Can Trump be impeached after leaving office?

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 456 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Five new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone, two in Red Deer

Province reports 456 new cases of COVID-19

A 36-year-old Eckville pedophile was sentenced to 18 years in prison and given a 10-year-long-term supervision order for abusing nearly a dozen children over a decade. Black Press file photo
Updated: Central Alberta pedophile sentenced to 18 years in prison and declared long-term offender

Eckville man abused nearly a dozen children as young as two over nearly a decade

Short-term rental accommodation is becoming more closely monitored by local governments. File photo
Town of Sylvan Lake looking for input on short-term rentals

Currently, the Town does not regulate short-term rentals.

Businesses are getting creative to keep cash flowing. (File photo)
Central Albertan lobbying government to help those affected by CERB repayments

Catherine Hay says she received a letter in November saying she had to completely repay the benefit

World Juniors’ referee Mike Langin makes a called during the Canada vs. Slovakia at the 2021 World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Dec. 27, 2020. (Photo by Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada)
Former Sylvan Lake man lives his dream at World Junior Championships

Mike Langin was one the 25 Canadian officials who worked during the tournament

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

File photo
Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit recovers valuable stolen property

Property valued at over $50,000 recovered by Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit.

In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy’s Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mead Gruver, File)
First Nations seek to intervene in court challenge of coal policy removal

Bearspaw, Ermineskin and Whitefish First Nations are among those looking to intervene

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
No Pfizer vaccines arriving in Canada next week; feds still expect 4M doses by end of March

More cases of U.K. variant, South African variant found in Canada

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadians who have had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, experts say

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were found to have a 95 per cent efficacy

An empty Peel and Sainte-Catherine street is shown in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Poll finds strong support for COVID-19 curfews despite doubts about effectiveness

The poll suggests 59 per cent remain somewhat or very afraid of contracting COVID-19

Lacombe is looking at its options for reclaiming sewage lagoons that are no longer needed. Vesta Energy Ltd. has signed a deal to use three lagoons to store water for fracking. Map from City of Lacombe
Energy company to use former Lacombe sewage lagoons to store water for fracking

Vesta Energy Ltd. will pay Lacombe more than $100,000 a year in 20-year deal

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Monday that11 more people had died from COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,447. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Eleven more Albertans die from COVID-19

There were 739 people in hospital, 120 in ICU on Monday

Most Read