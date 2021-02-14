Five new deaths, 284 new COVID cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 394 active cases

  • Feb. 14, 2021 3:45 p.m.
  • News
Crop

Crop

Alberta reported 284 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The province now has 5,215 active cases of the virus, with 351 people in hospital, including 60 in intensive care.

There were also over 7,972 COVID-19 tests completed over the past 24 hours, leading to a 3.7 per cent test positivity rate.

Through the end of the day Saturday, the province had administered more than 145,841 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 50,855 Albertans have been fully vaccinated.

There were also five additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,780 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Central zone has 678 active cases of the virus, with 28 people in hospital, including four in the ICU.

Red Deer added 31 new cases and has 394 active cases according to geospatial mapping on the municipality setting of the government’s COVID-19 website.

On the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions (i.e. villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

Red Deer County has 32 active cases, Lacombe County has nine active and Clearwater County sits at 14 active.

Sylvan Lake has 16 active, Olds has three active and Drumheller 16 acitve.

Camrose County has six active, County of Stettler has five active, and Starland County two active.

Camrose sits at 21 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 16 active.

On the local geographic setting, Wetaskiwin County including Maskwacis has 58 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 10 active cases.

Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County have 0 active cases.

