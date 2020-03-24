Five suspects charged after 2019 armed robbery spree

Three Maskwacis men and a man and woman from Wetaskiwin are facing charges after an armed robbery spree last summer.

Leduc, Wetaskiwin and Ponoka RCMP and Edmonton Police Service joined forces to investigate four robberies that occurred July 14 and 15 of last year.

Within a 24-hour period, five suspects travelled from Ponoka to Millet, Edmonton and then Leduc. The suspects are accused of robbing liquor and convenience stores of alcohol, cigarettes and money.

During one of the robberies, the store clerk was allegedly assaulted with a weapon.

Morningstar Northwest, 28, and Brandon Morin, 25, both of Wetaskiwin, have been charged with three counts each of armed robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Three men from Maskwacis, Donovan Rain, 28, Darcy Roughfoot, 31, and Gordelle Soosay, 22, have also each been charged with three counts each of armed robbery and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.

Rain is also facing a charge of assault with a weapon.


