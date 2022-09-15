The Flags of Remembrance ceremony has been moved to observe the Queen’s passing. (File photo)

Flags of Remembrance event moved to Sept. 24

Sylvan’s Lake’s Flags of Remembrance ceremony, hosted by Veterans Voices of Canada, has been moved due to the mourning protocol for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony was supposed to take place on Sept. 10, at Centennial Park. However, the event has been moved to Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., still at the same location. There will be no ceremony at this time, only a raising of the flags. The Plaques of Honour will be on display from Sept. 24 to Nov. 12.

The Walk For Veterans, also hosted by Veterans Voices of Canada, will take place on Sept. 25.

