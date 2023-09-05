Flags of Remembrance to be raised on Saturday

The annual Flags of Remembrance ceremony at Meadow Lands Golf Course near Sylvan Lake on Oct. 1, 2016, where 128 Canadian Flags were unfurled on Highway 11 in remembrance of Canadas fallen soldiers. (File photo by Black Press)

This month the Flags of Remembrance tribute will return to Highway 11 where motorists will drive past flags on both sides of the road starting on Sept. 9.

In recent years the annual display, featuring 128 full-sized Canadian flags, was set up near the waterfront in Sylvan Lake, but Veterans Voices of Canada founder Al Cameron said due to vandalism to the memorial last year it was decided a break was needed from that location.

The flags are raised to represent the 128,000 Canadian military members and RCMP officers and missing-in-action service personnel lost in service since the Boer War.

“Driving down the highway you will see, you will experience, a kilometre long of Canadian flags flying representing our heroes,” Cameron said about the flags that will be set up near the exit to Sylvan Lake and Range Road 12.

“It’s a very emotional thing to drive through the flags, especially when you know what those flags represent. You’ll be driving through a tunnel of honour.”

Highway 11 was where the annual tribute was originally set up in 2014.

Related:

Military museum welcomes visitors at Parkland Mall

He said on Saturday there will be no ceremony for the raising of the flags as a precaution to keep people safe near the highway. Organizers are asking for people not to visit the site until the afternoon when the flags are in place. They can pull off onto Range Road 12 south and park just off the highway.

Sponsored plaques will also be set up to honour military members or first responders. Plaques are still available to pay tribute to people past and present.

Flags of Remembrance is Veterans Voices of Canada’s only annual fundraiser. Money raised helps with veteran documentation, the History Interest, Learning and Support Centre (micro museum) and the daily operation of Veterans Voices. This year a local veteran will also be chosen to receive support.

Cameron said it’s heartwarming to know that people still understand the significance of Flags of Remembrance.

“We can’t forget our history. We can’t forget our history makers. It’s so important that we remember those people.”

Related:

Veterans Voices of Canada Flags of Remembrance ceremony held Sept. 24 in Lacombe

The Highway 11 flags will be set up on the property of Blue Grass Sod Farm and Lake City Services.

For more information on Veterans Voices of Canada or Flags of Remembrance, visit www.vetvoicecan.org.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Veterans