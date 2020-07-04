Flood warning, mandatory evacuation for people in remote Alberta hamlet

A flood warning has been issued for the rain-swollen Smoky River near the Hamlet of Watino

PEACE RIVER, Alta. — A flood warning has been issued for the rain-swollen Smoky River near the Hamlet of Watino in northwestern Alberta.

Birch Hills County has declared a state of local emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for people in the remote area.

The county says people should leave immediately and report to a reception centre at Tangent Community Hall.

Reeve Gerald Manzulenko says the safety and well-being of residents is the top priority.

The county is urging people to stay away from river edges and low—lying areas.

The county has a population of about 1,600.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, Amnesty, sex worker advocates say
Next story
‘You have to show up:’ NDP MP questions virtual attendance of Alberta Tories

Just Posted

57 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Friday

Central zone remains at three active cases

Three people arrested after failed escape ends in farmer’s field

Cole Joseph Obdam facing numerous charges for incident with police

Red Deer remains at two active COVID-19 cases

Alberta confirms 94 new cases over past two days

Some Central Albertans calling for mask wearing to become mandatory

A family physician from Didsbury supports the Masks4Canada movement

Sylvan Lake pastor retiring after 43 years of service

Pastor Bill Spangler has been at Sylvan Lake Seventh-Day Adventist Church for six years

PODCAST: Black Lives Matter in central Alberta Part 2

More insight into the Black Lives Matter movement of central Alberta

‘You have to show up:’ NDP MP questions virtual attendance of Alberta Tories

NDP MP McPherson says she’s disappointed Tory MPs haven’t been participating in virtual meetings

Flood warning, mandatory evacuation for people in remote Alberta hamlet

A flood warning has been issued for the rain-swollen Smoky River near the Hamlet of Watino

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, Amnesty, sex worker advocates say

‘We need to make sure the existing laws on the books aren’t enforced’

Police announce fourth victim stemming from tractor tragedy southeast of Montreal

The accident had claimed the lives of three children

Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns

Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns

Heavy rain floods southern Japan, leaving over dozen missing

Heavy rain floods southern Japan, leaving over dozen missing

At Rushmore, Trump says protesters seek to ‘defame’ heroes

At Rushmore, Trump says protesters seek to ‘defame’ heroes

First Nations coalition rejects recommendation to lift Sen. Beyak’s suspension

First Nations coalition rejects recommendation to lift Sen. Beyak’s suspension

Most Read