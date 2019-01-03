Steve Shepherd, a world champion kickboxer, works out Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone. Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker’s head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. Shepherd suffered a ruptured eardrum, a cut and bruise. (Catie Wegman/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior

This mugger chose the wrong senior to rob

A Florida mugger picked the wrong senior citizen to attack.

The Palm Beach Post reports 68-year-old Steve Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone.

Bad choice.

Shepherd is a five-time world kickboxing champ. Though retired 18 years, he’s been training to become the oldest professional fighter. He has a March bout scheduled.

Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker’s head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. Shepherd suffered a ruptured eardrum, a cut and bruise.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says security video shows the attacker is about 20 and had prowled the area for hours, seeking a victim.

The Associated Press

